Hochul designates March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility
NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul has designated today, March 31, as Transgender Day of Visibility.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Governor of New York Kathy Hochul attends the 2025 New York City Pride March on June 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)
Transgender Day of Visibility
What we know:
Hochul issued a proclamation naming March 31 as the official day to "celebrate the trans community" across the state.
The governor has also announced that 16 landmarks throughout New York will be lit in pink, white and blue later this evening:
- 1WTC
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
"As the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, New York will always remain a beacon of hope and acceptance for transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary New Yorkers," Hochul said in a statement regarding the decision, "and I remain committed to celebrating and protecting the LGBTQ+ community by investing in programs that provide critical services and address inequities facing transgender New Yorkers."
Local perspective:
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted about Trans Day of Visibility on his own X account:
The Source: This article includes information from a proclamation made by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.