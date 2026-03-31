Hochul designates March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility

The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul has designated today, March 31, as Transgender Day of Visibility. The governor has also announced that 16 landmarks throughout New York will be lit in pink, white and blue later this evening. "As the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, New York will always remain a beacon of hope and acceptance for transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary New Yorkers," Hochul said in a statement regarding the decision.



Gov. Kathy Hochul has designated today, March 31, as Transgender Day of Visibility.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Governor of New York Kathy Hochul attends the 2025 New York City Pride March on June 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

Transgender Day of Visibility

What we know:

Hochul issued a proclamation naming March 31 as the official day to "celebrate the trans community" across the state.

The governor has also announced that 16 landmarks throughout New York will be lit in pink, white and blue later this evening:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The "Franklin D. Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

"As the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, New York will always remain a beacon of hope and acceptance for transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary New Yorkers," Hochul said in a statement regarding the decision, "and I remain committed to celebrating and protecting the LGBTQ+ community by investing in programs that provide critical services and address inequities facing transgender New Yorkers."

Local perspective:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted about Trans Day of Visibility on his own X account: