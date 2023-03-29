Actress Katee Sackhoff talks Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian'

"It’s dream come true stuff." — Katee Sackhoff

She's starred in Battlestar Galactica, and now sci-fi fans are going crazy over Katee Sackhoff's character Bo-Katan in "The Mandalorian."

The actress voiced the character in the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," and now brings the character to life in Season 2 and the new Season 3 of the show.

FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer caught up with the actress at Forbidden Planet Comic Book Store in Union Square for the inside scoop on the new season.

Kristafer and Sackhoff at the Union Square comic book store.

Sackhoff explained how Bo-Katan elevated her career to a galaxy far, far away.

Katee Sackhoff portrays the character Bo-Katan in ‘The Mandalorian.’

"It’s dream come true stuff," Sackhoff said. "I grew up a Star Wars fan, and my Dad raised me as a sci-fi and action fan. Even when it was just a character in the animation, it was just a dream come true. And then to have Jon (Favreau) actually ask me to portray her in ‘The Mandalorian’ is, I think I was in shock, and I hit the table and a certain expletive came out!"

Sackhoff raved about her character development in Season 3.

"This season I’m still blown away by the reaction," Sackhoff said. "I don’t think I’ve ever played a character in my career that was seemingly universally loved. I’m just blown away that the character and myself have been so well received by the fan base, everything in my career has had a little ladder to it, and this is just massive."

Sackhoff greets fans at the comic book store.

Sackhoff also shared her take on Grogu/Baby Yoda, comic books and more.

Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" is streaming now on Disney+.