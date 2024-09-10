Kamala Harris' facial reactions and handshake with Donald Trump: Key debate moments in photos
PHILADELPHIA - Tonight's presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris has not only captivated viewers with the heated exchange of policy positions but also sparked a wave of viral content on social media.
The NAACP even joined the conversation, retweeting clips and screenshots of Harris, fueling the discussion online. One notable tweet highlighted her reaction during Trump's comments about immigration, adding fuel to the viral fire.
"If I send you this, just know I know you’re lying #Debate2024," the organization wrote.
Another moment from the debate that quickly spread across social media was the handshake between Harris and Trump at the start.
Many viewers dubbed it "the most awkward handshake of all time," with the brief and tense interaction fueling widespread reactions and memes online.
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Penns
Social media users commented on the visible discomfort, adding to the already viral atmosphere surrounding the debate.