Kamala Harris' facial reactions and handshake with Donald Trump: Key debate moments in photos

The Brief Kamala Harris’s facial expressions during tonight’s debate with Donald Trump are going viral on social media. Twitter users, including the NAACP, have been sharing screenshots and GIFs of her reactions, sparking widespread conversation.



Tonight's presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris has not only captivated viewers with the heated exchange of policy positions but also sparked a wave of viral content on social media.

The NAACP even joined the conversation, retweeting clips and screenshots of Harris, fueling the discussion online. One notable tweet highlighted her reaction during Trump's comments about immigration, adding fuel to the viral fire.

"If I send you this, just know I know you’re lying #Debate2024," the organization wrote.

Another moment from the debate that quickly spread across social media was the handshake between Harris and Trump at the start.

Many viewers dubbed it "the most awkward handshake of all time," with the brief and tense interaction fueling widespread reactions and memes online.

Social media users commented on the visible discomfort, adding to the already viral atmosphere surrounding the debate.

The virality of Kamala Harris’s debate reactions was largely driven by Twitter, with notable accounts like the NAACP contributing to the discussion. Clips, memes, and images from the debate quickly spread across social platforms. This story was reported from Los Angeles.