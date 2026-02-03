Kalshi to give away FREE groceries at NYC supermarket
NEW YORK - As grocery prices continue to squeeze New Yorkers, one East Village market is offering a rare relief: free food.
What we know:
Starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday, anyone in New York City can pick up free groceries at Westside Market, 84 Third Ave., in the East Village, according to a social media post from prediction-market platform Kalshi.
‘Free groceries for everyone’
The event was promoted online with the tagline "F it. Free groceries for everyone" by Kalshi, which operates a federally regulated exchange that allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events.
Apparently the limit on free groceries is $50.
What is Kalshi?
Kalshi is a federally regulated web-based prediction betting platform that allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events, such as economic data, interest rate decisions and government actions.
A woman shops in a produce section in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
Dig deeper:
Westside Market, a grocery store open 24 hours a day, is expected to host the giveaway at its Third Avenue location.
What we don't know:
Organizers did not immediately respond to requests for details on how many people could take part or how long the giveaway would last.
The Source: This report is based on information from Kalshi.