Expand / Collapse search

Kalshi to give away FREE groceries at NYC supermarket

By
Published  February 3, 2026 10:33am EST
Things to do NYC
FOX 5 NY
Inside the TikTok-famous Tribeca grocery where shoppers splurge on $65 olive oil and $15 chicken nuggets

Inside the TikTok-famous Tribeca grocery where shoppers splurge on $65 olive oil and $15 chicken nuggets

Meadow Lane, New York City’s newest gourmet grocery, has become a social media sensation — with lines around the block and TikTok buzzing about its pricey yet popular items. From $12 grapes to gluten-free chicken nuggets flying off the shelves, here’s why everyone’s talking about the Tribeca hotspot that’s redefining “luxury grocery shopping.” FOX 5 NY Meredith has the latest.

The Brief

    • Kalshi is hosting a free grocery giveaway Tuesday starting at noon at Westside Market in Manhattan’s East Village.
    • The event appears to be a marketing effort by Kalshi, a federally regulated prediction-market exchange.
    • Organizers have not said how long the giveaway will last or how much food each person will receive.

NEW YORK - As grocery prices continue to squeeze New Yorkers, one East Village market is offering a rare relief: free food.

What we know:

Starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday, anyone in New York City can pick up free groceries at Westside Market, 84 Third Ave., in the East Village, according to a social media post from prediction-market platform Kalshi.

‘Free groceries for everyone’

The event was promoted online with the tagline "F it. Free groceries for everyone" by Kalshi, which operates a federally regulated exchange that allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events.

Apparently the limit on free groceries is $50.

What is Kalshi?

Kalshi is a federally regulated web-based prediction betting platform that allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events, such as economic data, interest rate decisions and government actions.

A woman shops in a produce section in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Westside Market, a grocery store open 24 hours a day, is expected to host the giveaway at its Third Avenue location.

What we don't know:

Organizers did not immediately respond to requests for details on how many people could take part or how long the giveaway would last.

The Source: This report is based on information from Kalshi.

Things to do NYCEast Village