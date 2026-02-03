Kalshi to give away FREE groceries at NYC supermarket

The Brief Kalshi is hosting a free grocery giveaway Tuesday starting at noon at Westside Market in Manhattan’s East Village. The event appears to be a marketing effort by Kalshi, a federally regulated prediction-market exchange. Organizers have not said how long the giveaway will last or how much food each person will receive.



As grocery prices continue to squeeze New Yorkers, one East Village market is offering a rare relief: free food.

"Your $50 grocery tab is on Kalshi." —

What we know:

Starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday, anyone in New York City can pick up free groceries at Westside Market, 84 Third Ave., in the East Village, according to a social media post from prediction-market platform Kalshi.

‘Free groceries for everyone’

The event was promoted online with the tagline "F it. Free groceries for everyone" by Kalshi, which operates a federally regulated exchange that allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events.

Apparently the limit on free groceries is $50.

What is Kalshi?

Kalshi is a federally regulated web-based prediction betting platform that allows users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events, such as economic data, interest rate decisions and government actions.

A woman shops in a produce section in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Westside Market, a grocery store open 24 hours a day, is expected to host the giveaway at its Third Avenue location.

What we don't know:

Organizers did not immediately respond to requests for details on how many people could take part or how long the giveaway would last.