Live Nation verdict watch: What’s at stake in the case

The Brief A federal jury is set to begin deliberations in the Live Nation antitrust trial after attorneys for 34 states argued the company monopolized the concert and ticketing industry, while the defense said it operates in a competitive market. The lawsuit, filed by the Justice Department nearly two years ago, alleges Live Nation runs a sweeping monopoly in the live entertainment industry that has stifled competition and raised prices for millions of fans, claims the company strongly denies. If the jury finds Live Nation liable, a judge will determine penalties that could include breaking up the company or imposing other remedies, along with possible monetary damages.



A closely watched antitrust trial against Live Nation Entertainment is nearing a decision, with a jury expected to begin deliberations as soon as Friday after hearing sharply divided closing arguments over whether the concert giant operates as a monopoly.

What we know:

A lawyer for 34 states told jurors Thursday that Live Nation and its ticketing arm, Ticketmaster, have illegally dominated the live entertainment industry and driven up prices for fans.

Michael Rapino, president and chief executive officer of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., exits federal court in New York, US, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What they're saying:

Attorney Jeffrey Kessler urged jurors to hold the company accountable. He argued that Live Nation’s control of 86% of the market for concerts and 73% of the overall market when sports events are included, showed it had monopoly power.

The Ticketmaster logo is displayed on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration. Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, currently faces a major antitrust trial in the United States, where regulators accuse the live-events gian Expand

Kessler described the company as a "monopolistic bully," accusing it of using business practices designed to protect its dominance and limit competition.

The other side:

But Live Nation attorney David Marriott pushed back, saying the states failed to prove their case and that the company’s size reflects success, not illegal conduct.

"We are big. That is not against the laws in the United States," Marriott told the court. "Success is not against the antitrust laws."

He argued that competition in the live entertainment industry is strong and that Live Nation has grown by offering better products and services.

What is the Live Nation lawsuit about?

FILE-In this photo illustration a Live Nation Entertainment logo is seen on a smartphone and a pc screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The lawsuit, filed by the Justice Department nearly two years ago, alleges Live Nation runs a sweeping monopoly in the live entertainment industry that has stifled competition and raised prices for millions of fans, claims the company strongly denies.

The remaining claims are being pursued by 34 states, which continued the trial after largely unsuccessful settlement talks.

Jurors were instructed on the law by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian following closing arguments. Because it is a civil case, the states must prove their claims by a preponderance of the evidence, meaning it is more likely than not that Live Nation violated antitrust laws.

Waht happens if Live Nation is found liable?

What's next:

If the jury finds Live Nation liable, Subramanian will decide the penalty. Options could include breaking up the company, as the government had sought, or imposing other remedies.

The states are also seeking monetary damages.

Why you should care:

The outcome could have major implications for the live entertainment industry, including how concerts are promoted and how tickets are sold across the United States.