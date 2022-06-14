Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum talk about returning to franchise

Jurassic World: Dominion pulled in $143 million on its opening weekend.

The third film of the Jurassic World trilogy features stars Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), teaming up with the original Jurassic Park heroes: Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcom).

In this colossal climax to the Jurassic World franchise, dinosaurs are now running free throughout the world. What could possibly go wrong?!

Chris Pratt explains what it’s like to leave a legacy for the next generation of Jurassic fans.

"I think most kids were swept up in Dino-hysteria when Jurassic Park first came out… I was 13... she (Howard) was 12, and we saw it in theaters. And it was cemented in our mind as these icons of the silver screen."

"And thankfully Colin Trevorrow (Director) did it (this movie) in a way where the movie is just great. And there’s justification for having these characters converge. It makes total sense. It’s really fulfilling emotionally and the payoff is really grand. And once it starts it never stops," said Pratt.

Goldblum reacts to working with his fellow co-stars from the Jurassic Park franchise in this film.

"Well, Laura Dern and Sam Neil are two of our greatest actors, and two of the most wonderful people. It was unbelievable seeing them again. Oh boy, oh boy. It was delicious," said Goldblum.