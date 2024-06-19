NYC Juneteenth 2024: What’s open and closed, things to do

June nineteenth is Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The holiday is in remembrance of when Union General Gordon Granger informed people in Texas that all previously enslaved people in the state were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Admission to all New York State Parks will be free on Juneteenth and several beaches are opening early for those looking to start summer a day early.

Here's everything you need to know about the holiday, free things to do in the city, and what's open and closed.

Jump to: | Things to do | What's open in NYC? | Beaches | Parks

A spectator holds noise makers and a Juneteenth flag, during the speaking program. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Getty Images)

What does Juneteenth mean?

The term Juneteenth is a blend of the words June and nineteenth.

The holiday has also been called ‘Juneteenth Independence Day' or ‘Freedom Day’.

NYC holds celebrations honoring Juneteenth as a holiday or a day of recognition, much like Flag Day.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, which means all government offices will be closed.

This includes:

Social Security offices

Department of Motor Vehicles

New York Public Library systems

Trash, recycling and compost will not be collected on Juneteenth, but will be taken on Thursday instead.

Parking in NYC

Alternate Side Parking is suspended for Juneteenth. Other parking regulations will remain in effect.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: (L-R) Ninety-four-year-old activist and retired educator Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17 Expand

Juneteenth federal holiday

Mail

Postal service offices are closed on Wednesday, meaning no packages will be delivered by USPS.

Other delivery services are still expected to be open. FedEx and UPS have Juneteenth on their delivery schedule, though operations are expected to run normally.

Banks

The Federal Reserve is observing Juneteenth on Wednesday, which means most banks will be closed.

Banks are not required to close on federal holidays, but many do. Check your local branch before visiting.

The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will also be closed.

Government offices

All federal offices and schools will be closed. However, at the state government level, some may still be open.

Retail

Like other summer holidays, private retailers may choose to be open or closed or shorten their hours.

Major retailers, such as Target, Twitter and Nike, have given employees in their corporate offices a paid day off on Juneteenth in the past.

Things to do in NYC Juneteenth

There are so many ways to celebrate Juneteenth in New York City this year. From Broadway, Black Restaurant Week, to the 15th Annual Juneteenth Festival.

Juneteenth NY Festival

The 15th Annual Juneteenth NY Festival will be celebrated in Brooklyn with music, dance, sports clinics, history, and vendors.

Demonstrators play in a cloud of washable color powder during a Juneteenth march and rally in Washington, DC, on June 19, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

This year's theme is "Unveiled: Understanding the Journey from Our Roots," encouraging attendees to explore Black history.

For performances and locations see the festival's website here.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JUNE 15: African-Americans in New York celebrate Juneteenth which marks the National Independence Day, June 19 in 1865, ending of slavery in the United States, on June 15, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadol Expand

Juneteenth on Broadway

The Broadway League's Black to Broadway is having its fourth annual free outdoor concert centered around Black history.

This free concert is open to all and takes place on Wednesday, June 19, 11am-12:30pm.

Find more information on the event here.

Black Restaurant week

From June 19 through June 30, enjoy "the diverse tastes of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine throughout the country," with budget-friendly menu selections at participating restaurants.

Restaurants include Red Rooster Harlem, Brooklyn Blend, Negril Village, Lee Lee's Baked Goods, and more.

Check out the Black Restaurant Week website.

NYC Beaches and parks open on Juneteenth

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that admission to all New York State Park locations will be free on Juneteenth, to help New Yorkers beat the heat.

Several beaches and pools in NYC will also open early on June 19th.

Here's a list:

Long Island

Jones Beach State Park

Robert Moses State Park

Hither Hills State Park

Sunken Meadow State Park

Hudson Valley

Lake Welch State Park

Canopus State Park

Rockland Lake State Park

Tallman Mountain State Park

Bear Mountain State Park

Lake Tiorati Beach – Harriman State Park

In New York City, the following parks will add cooling features through Friday:

Marsha P. Johnson State Park

Gantry Plaza State Park

Roberto Clemente State Park

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park

Danny Farrell Riverbank State Park indoor pools will also be open.