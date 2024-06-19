Juneteenth celebrations held across NYC

Juneteenth celebrations were held across New York City on Wednesday, celebrating black history and marking the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free.

In Queens, the Jamaica Performing Arts Center and Queens Rising partnered together to celebrate freedom, history and culture through spoken word performances.

Nearby, at Roy Wilkins Park, an all-day event with music, games, vendors, and food was held.

In Brooklyn, dozens gathered for the 5th annual Central Brooklyn Juneteenth festival and teen entrepreneur expo.

In Midtown, the Port Authority hosted a live art event in partnership with the Museum of Urban Arts at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.