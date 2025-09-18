NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, over 70 others arrested at ICE protest

article

A video posted on X shows Williams in handcuffs as officials escorted him out of the building.

According to the New York Immigration Coalition, 75 people, including 11 state and city officials were arrested inside for attempting to conduct oversight by Homeland Security officials and NYPD officers.

What they're saying:

Those arrested laid out three key demands. They are calling on the federal government to remove ICE from New York and release all immigrants detained at 26 Federal Plaza.

At the state level, they want lawmakers called back to Albany to pass the New York for All Act. And in the city, they’re urging passage of the NYC Trust Act to stop local agencies from collaborating with ICE.

List of elected officials arrested

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander

State Senator Julia Salazar

State Senator Jabari Brisport

State Senator Gustavo Rivera

Assembly Member Robert Carroll

Assembly Member Emily Gallaghher

Assembly Member Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas

Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes

Assembly Member Claire Valdez

Assembly Member Tony Simone

Assembly Member Steven Raga

Video from @kellymena on X.

Williams, who joined activists in blocking entrances to the federal building, issued a statement shortly after his arrest.

"This afternoon I faced arrest alongside dozens of New Yorkers in a nonviolent civil disobedience to demand oversight of ICE’s inhumane detention practices. Even under this creeping authoritarianism regime, I expect to be released today to go home to my family, but the people we’re fighting for don’t have that privilege, as ICE disappears, and deports them," Williams said.

He urged elected officials at every level to take stronger action.

"Together with the dozens of New Yorkers getting arrested today, I call for all levels of government to do what they can to support our immigrant communities and vulnerable, marginalized populations. That means passing legislation strengthening protections on the state and local level, and rejecting any coordination with or concession to Donald Trump and his paramilitary forces in our city."

The public advocate framed the protest as part of a broader struggle against what he described as normalization of ICE’s tactics.

"We can never allow this to become normal, we can never allow ourselves to look away from the horror being inflicted on our neighbors, and we have to use every tool available to fight it – including our own bodies, privilege, and freedom."

Back in June, when New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was arrested during a similar action, Williams condemned the arrest as immoral. "They are kidnapping our neighbors off the streets," he said at the time. "Sometimes all we have is the power to be present," adding that Lander was simply trying to help. Williams also called on Mayor Eric Adams to denounce the arrest, saying, "Just imagine what they do to people who are less well known."

Featured article

Who is Jumaane Williams?

Williams, 47, is a former city councilman (2010-2019), who has served as public advocate since 2019, giving him the power to investigate citizen complaints, sponsor legislation and use the bully pulpit of his office to push for change.

As the son of Grenadian immigrants, Williams prides himself as someone with a longstanding record of speaking out against the status quo.

He is often seen wearing a "Stay Woke" button and has gained a reputation as a progressive, being arrested multiple times for civil disobedience at protests, especially for immigration and police misconduct.

26 Federal Plaza

Advocates and activists have long staged demonstrations outside 26 Federal Plaza, where immigration detainees are often held. Earlier this year, a lawsuit was filed challenging the conditions inside the building. The suit claims that people detained in the holding rooms have little access to legal counsel and are subjected to unsafe health conditions. It seeks a temporary restraining order requiring holding cells at 26 Federal Plaza to meet certain standards before ICE can detain additional people there.

The New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) released videos revealing conditions inside the building. The footage, taken on the 10th floor, shows numerous people standing, sitting, or lying on the floor wrapped in foil blankets. Two toilets are visible in the open space, separated only by chest-high barriers. Advocates say migrants are often held in these rooms for days or even weeks without adequate food, medical care, or access to showers.

