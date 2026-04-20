Julie Menin on council’s first 100 days, budget fight in NYC | WATCH

The Brief City officials say there is only about one public bathroom for every 8,500 residents across the five boroughs, highlighting a significant shortage. The lack of accessible restrooms poses daily challenges for residents, commuters, and tourists alike. Advocates argue the city must expand public bathroom access to meet basic needs and improve quality of life.



City Council Speaker Julie Menin is marking more than 100 days in office, highlighting what she describes as a productive start for the council.

Speaking on Good Day New York Monday morning, Menin pointed to more than 100 bills passed so far this year and ongoing negotiations to close the city’s multibillion-dollar budget gap.

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NYC's budget gap

What we know:

A major focus has been identifying savings, particularly within the Department of Education.

Menin said the council has zeroed in on outside consulting contracts, which account for a significant portion of the DOE’s budget and have not been audited.

She framed reducing reliance on those contracts as a key opportunity to cut costs as the city works to close the gap.

Former President Barack Obama, left, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani read a book to children at Learning Through Play Pre-K in New York, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

She also pointed to broader efforts to root out inefficiencies, saying the council has identified nearly $6 billion in potential savings ahead of final budget negotiations with the Adams administration.

Menin weighed in on a report that the city spent millions on pre-K facilities that never opened, calling the situation unacceptable and a waste of taxpayer money.

Apparently, the city is still paying the rent and utility bills for the 28 facilities — a $99.3 million-and-counting blamed on the "terrible execution" of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s ambitious universal preschool expansion, according to a New York Post report.

She cited a recent example on the East Side, where a completed facility sat unused for more than a year before opening, and suggested the issue may be more widespread.

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On revenue, Menin expressed support for a proposed tax on high-value second homes owned by non-residents, arguing it could generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the city at a time when officials are searching for new funding streams.

Small businesses in NYC

People walk by a sign that reads, "support a small business" outside of a store in Chelsea on March 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Expand

Local perspective:

Beyond the budget, Menin raised concerns about the city’s economic outlook, particularly for small businesses.

She noted that roughly 5,000 small businesses closed last year, alongside a sharp decline in job growth compared to previous years. She said the city needs to reduce fines, cut red tape and invest in marketing and tourism to help businesses recover and grow.

Menin also addressed a proposal to open city-run grocery stores, signaling a cautious approach. She said the council plans to hold hearings and gather input from business owners and other stakeholders before taking a position, while continuing to prioritize food access through existing programs like food pantries.

With the FIFA World Cup bringing an influx of visitors, Menin said the city is working to improve access to public restrooms and support local businesses.

Menin said the city is working to map public restroom access and roll out programs to support small businesses expected to benefit from increased tourism.

"So we actually have a number of public bathrooms all across the city in parks and elsewhere. So we're doing a whole map of that so people know where they can get access to public bathrooms," she said. "We're also doing a program to support small businesses during FIFA Because again, this is an opportunity and really an obligation to make sure that our New York City small businesses are being promoted and not left out of the equation."

She added that additional legislation tied to those efforts is expected soon.

She also touched on preparations for the nation’s 250th anniversary, saying the city is planning a series of events while leaving security and staffing concerns to the NYPD.

Overall, Menin framed the council’s first 100 days as focused on legislative output, budget discipline and economic stability, with negotiations in the coming months expected to shape how those priorities translate into policy.