Judge orders Astoria bike lane to be removed in unprecedented ruling

The Brief Last week, a judge in Queens ruled that the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) must remove a bike lane on 31st Street in Astoria between 36th Avenue to Newtown Avenue. Judge Cheree Buggs stated that the NYC DOT didn't comply with certain mandatory requirements put forth by the Department of Small Business Services and the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities when deciding to go forward with the project. The city's Department of Transportation is reviewing Buggs' ruling.



Last week, a judge in Queens ruled that the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) must remove a bike lane on 31st Street in Astoria, an unprecedented ruling, as the city's DOT has long had the power to remodel city streets on its own terms, according to Gothamist.

Judge Cheree Buggs stated in her ruling that the city must undo the work that's been done on 31st Street between 36th Avenue to Newtown Avenue. As of now, the project is only partially completed.

Additionally, Buggs stated that the NYC DOT didn't comply with certain mandatory requirements put forth by the Department of Small Business Services and the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities when deciding to go forward with the project.

‘Collective safety concerns’

What we know:

The city has described the implementation of protected bike lanes on both sides of 31st Street as a "safety project," intended to reduce the number of traffic-related deaths in the area.

When work began on the bike lane earlier this year, however, Astoria businesses, as well as a local school, sued the city, arguing that the NYC DOT had not taken into consideration the potential safety hazards the redesign project posed to pedestrians and students, also according to Gothamist.

Their suit also argued that the project made it difficult for emergency responders, such as firefighters, and business partners to reach specified loading areas.

"The collective safety concerns…outweigh the DOT’s policy considerations." – Judge Cheree Buggs

"The collective safety concerns expressed by the FDNY, St. Demetrios School, local businesses and residents outweigh the DOT’s policy considerations in adding bike lanes on the segment of 31st Street in Astoria, Queens," Buggs wrote in her ruling.

Local perspective:

Local shopkeeper Euann shared his perspective with FOX 5 NY's Duarte Geraldino, saying that "it was hard to tell" if businesses were going to win their suit.

"It was kind of at a standstill for a long time…it is nice to hear as businesses," he said.

Nora, a resident of 31st Street, added that she was relieved to hear of Buggs' ruling.

"I am very glad. I have lived in Astoria for 35 years and to see what that would have done. It would have narrowed everything," she said. "It is crowded and slow enough as it is."

‘A reprehensible decision’

The other side:

Buggs' ruling has gotten some pushback from Transportation Alternatives, an NYC-based nonprofit that encourages New Yorkers to decrease their automobile use in favor of greener, quieter alternatives.

"This is a reprehensible decision that will put New Yorkers in danger." – Ben Furnas, executive director of Transportation Alternatives

"This year, eight bike riders have been killed riding on the streets of Queens — the deadliest year for cyclists in the borough since at least 2008," Executive Director Ben Furnas said in a statement. "This is a reprehensible decision that will put New Yorkers in danger. We trust that the City will swiftly appeal, and that safety, legal precedent and common sense will win."

What's next:

A spokesperson for New York City's Law Department told Gothamist that that city's Department of Transportation is reviewing Buggs' ruling.