Jones throws for 5 TDs, Giants beat Redskins in overtime

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Daniel Jones put together the best performance of his rookie season fresh off an ankle injury, throwing for 352 yards and five touchdown passes in the New York Giants' 41-35 overtime victory against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Jones was 28 of 42 in his first action since missing the past two games with a sprained right ankle. He tossed two TDs to Kaden Smith — including the game-winner — and also connected with Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley and Cody Latimer. His career-best fifth TD pass, 3 yards to Smith, came with 4:15 left in overtime after the Redskins (3-12) tied it in the final minute of regulation.

Barkley was the perfect complement for Jones and tormented a Redskins secondary missing several regulars. He was responsible for 279 total yards: 189 rushing and 90 receiving and a score each way.

The trio of Jones, Barkley and Shepard showed further evidence that whoever is running the Giants (4-11) next season has talented building blocks to work with on offense, along with a high draft pick.

With the loss, the Redskins moved into the driver's seat to draft Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young.

The Chase Young Bowl was a showcase of prolific playmaking and porous defense. Barkley ran for 108 yards on his first four carries, while Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was 12 of 15 for 133 yards and two TD passes before injuring his left ankle on the first play of the second half.

Veteran Case Keenum relieved Haskins and threw his first passes since Oct. 24, when he was concussed at Minnesota. He was 16 of 22 for 158 yards and rushed for the tying score with 29 seconds left in the fourth.

With and without Haskins, the Redskins offense similarly showed off some young weapons to entice a strong coaching candidate. Undrafted free agent receiver Steven Sims caught two TD passes, and third-round steal Terry McLaurin had seven receptions for 86 yards.

SAQUON GOES OFF

Barkley came into the day with just one run of 40-plus yards this season. He busted out a 32-yard run on New York's first possession and turned Redskins safety Montae Nicholson inside out during a 67-yard TD on his fourth carry.

He also had the game's longest reception at 51 yards when Jones found him wide open in the first quarter.

HASKINS HURT

When Haskins injured his right ankle earlier this month at Green Bay, the 15th overall pick insisted he wasn't coming out. He wasn't afforded the opportunity to show the same toughness Sunday after a sack by Giants linebacker Markus Golden had him hobbling off the field favoring his left ankle before being carted off.

MORE PETERSON HISTORY

When he scored early in the fourth quarter, Washington's Adrian Peterson recorded his 111th career rushing touchdown. That broke a tie with Walter Payton and put Peterson in sole possession of fourth on the NFL's career list.

INJURIES

Giants: RT Mike Remmers left in the first half with a concussion. ... LB Alec Ogletree was absent from the first series on with a back injury.

Redskins: McLaurin was injured while making a catch with 47 seconds left in the fourth quarter. He was evaluated for head and shoulder injuries. ... Lost RT Morgan Moses to a knee injury in the third quarter shortly after Haskins was knocked out of the game. ... S Montae Nicholson injured his neck in overtime. ... Played without cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau, who were out with hamstring injuries.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday in what could be Pat Shurmur's last game as coach.

Redskins: Visit the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday in what's expected to be interim coach Bill Callahan's final game.

