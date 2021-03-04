Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID vaccine arrives in the Bronx

Vaccination appointments for the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson one-dose coronavirus vaccine opened up in the Bronx on Thursday.

"It’s the best thing. One shot you’re done. I haven’t seen my grandchild in a year, so you know I’m happy now!" said Bronx resident Henry Cruz.

The Bronx has been lagging behind other boroughs when it comes to vaccinating its residents. Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city’s goal is to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine into the arms of as many elderly and home-bound New Yorkers as possible.

The state-run vaccine site at Yankee Stadium is also preparing to add the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to its mix.

Johnson & Johnson shots at Yankee Stadium will just be administered just during the overnight hours as part of a pilot program.

You can come to the stadium to make an appointment for a later date or visit Somosvaccinations.com.

Overnight appointments at the Javits Center in Manhattan also begin Friday.