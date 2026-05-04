John Sterling, legendary Yankees broadcaster, dies at 87

article

The Brief John Sterling, the iconic radio play-by-play announcer for the New York Yankees, has died at the age of 87. Sterling served as the voice of the Yankees for parts of 36 seasons, calling over 5,400 regular-season games. His death follows recent health struggles, including a heart attack in early 2026.



The baseball world has lost an icon, the legendary voice who defined New York Yankees radio for over three decades.

What we know:

John Sterling, the beloved radio play-by-play broadcaster who called Yankees games for parts of 36 seasons, has died at the age of 87.

His death was announced Monday morning by WFAN Sports Radio, the flagship station where he spent decades entertaining the tri-state area.

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom. Rest in peace, John," WFAN shared in a heartbreaking tribute on X.

What we don't know:

While no official cause of death was immediately provided, Sterling’s passing comes just months after he revealed that he had suffered a heart attack in January.

A Yankees legend

The backstory:

For nearly four decades, Sterling was the dramatic soundtrack to Yankees baseball. Beginning his tenure in the Bronx booth in 1989, he called a staggering 5,420 regular-season games and 211 postseason games.

He became famous for his home run calls for every player on the roster, from "Bernie goes boom" to "An A-Bomb from A-Rod" and "All Rise! Here comes the Judge," as well as his signature game-ending sign-off: "Thuuuuuu Yankees win!"

Related article

Most remarkably, Sterling was behind the microphone for 5,060 consecutive games between 1989 and 2019, a streak that showcased his unmatched dedication and passion for the game.

He officially retired from everyday play-by-play duties in April 2024, citing the fatigue of travel, but returned to call the Yankees' postseason and World Series run that October.