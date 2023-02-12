NY man charged with killing father following ‘violent domestic incident’

article

Authorities have arrested a man and charged him with the murder of his father following a "violent domestic incident" in Rosendale.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, John J. Arceri, 28, of Kingston, was arraigned in the Town of Esopus Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Authorities responded Friday around 1:50 p.m. to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson after a 911 call was made for an unresponsive man.

Authorities located the man, later identified as Ram D. Arceri, 51, of Rosendale.

Ram was transported to Health Alliance Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation led to the arrest of John, who was located by members of the sheriff’s office walking on Route 32 near Grove Street. He was charged with second-degree murder.