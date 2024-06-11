Joey Chestnut banned from 2024 Nathan's hotdog eating contest

Eating superstar Joey "Jaws" Chestnut is banned from competing in the event that made him a household name: Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

This comes as the competitive gobbler has chosen to represent Nathan's rival, Impossible Foods, a company that produces plant-based substitutes for meat products, according to Major League Eating. MLE runs Nathan's annual 4th of July hotdog eating event.

Joey Chestnut reacts after winning first place, eating 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes, during the 2022 Nathans Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Get Expand

"It seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship," MLE said in a statement.

Chestnut clinched his 16th title last year by downing 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes. His best finish was in 2021 when he tallied 76 hotdogs

"Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which he has dominated for years," MLE's statement continued. :We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival brand."

FOX Television Stations reached out to Impossible Foods for comment.