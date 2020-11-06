Joe Biden takes lead over Donald Trump in Pennsylvania as counting continues

Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump's lead as votes continue to be counted in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Biden encroached on Trump's lead through the night Thursday and into the early morning hours of Friday morning as election officials continued counting ballots across the Keystone State.

As of Friday morning, Biden's lead stood at just over 6,800 votes.

Pennsylvania became the second state to turn in Biden's favor Friday morning after the former vice president took a narrow lead in Georgia.

Fox News and the Associated Press have yet to project a winner in either state, and neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

Democrats had long considered Pennsylvania a part of their “blue wall” — a trifecta that also includes Wisconsin and Michigan — that for years had served as a bulwark in presidential elections. In 2016, Trump won each by less than a percentage point.

It could take several more days for the vote count to conclude in some states, allowing a clear winner to emerge. With millions of ballots yet to be tabulated, Biden has already received more than 73 million votes nationally, the most in history.

As Americans entered the third full day after the election without knowing who won the race, anxiety about the outcome was building. With his pathway to reelection appearing to narrow, Trump was testing how far he could go in using the trappings of presidential power to undermine confidence in the vote.

On Thursday, he advanced unsupported accusations of voter fraud to falsely argue that his rival was trying to seize power in an extraordinary effort by a sitting American president to sow doubt about the democratic process.

“This is a case when they are trying to steal an election, they are trying to rig an election,” Trump said from the podium of the White House briefing room.

The Trump campaign released a statement Friday morning following the shift in those states, saying "this election is not over."

"The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in for states that are far from final," the statement continues. "Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested and where President Trump will ultimately prevail."

"There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations," the campaign added.

The statement went on repeat claims about improperly cast ballots that were made by the campaign on Tuesday, and claimed President Trump is "on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous 'calling' of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press."

"Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected," the campaign claimed.

Biden spent Thursday trying to ease tensions and project a more traditional image of presidential leadership. After participating in a coronavirus briefing, he declared that “each ballot must be counted.”

“I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working,” Biden said. “It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America.”

Trump showed no sign of giving up and was was back on Twitter around 2:30 a.m. Friday, insisting the “U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

Trump’s erroneous claims about the integrity of the election challenged Republicans now faced with the choice of whether to break with a president who, though his grip on his office grew tenuous, commanded sky-high approval ratings from rank-and-file members of the GOP.

