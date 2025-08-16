Jobs in NYC: Upcoming hiring events and career fairs

article

The Brief The Jobs NYC website serves as a central resource for a variety of job and hiring events across New York City. Upcoming events include hiring halls for social services, training programs and a career fair. The calendar of events extends into September and provides a range of opportunities for job seekers.



Looking for work in NYC? You can attend a number of government hiring events or programs in the city through September.

The events range from career fairs to specific training programs, with opportunities available in August and September. You can also search for open positions in the public sector online through the Official Careers Website of the City of New York.

Upcoming hiring events and programs

What you can do:

HRA Business Link Career Fair

An upcoming career fair hosted by HRA Business Link in Queens is scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, which will be held at the Queens Borough President's Office at 120-55 Queens Blvd, will feature more than 30 employers who are actively looking to hire.

To participate, you must first pre-register by submitting your resume to businesslinkrecruitment@hra.nyc.gov with "Job Fair" in the subject line. After the pre-screening, HRA-Business Link staff will assign you a specific time to attend.

Workforce1 ITG Program: Unarmed Security Guard

You can register for a free unarmed security training program after completing a screening online.

The program takes place Sept. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New York Career Training and Advancement located at 545 8th Avenue Suite 750, New York, NY 10001.

NYC Children: Youth Development Specialist Hiring Event

The New York City Administration for Children's Services (ACS) is seeking compassionate and enthusiastic individuals to become Youth Development Specialists. These specialists will work with young people in secure juvenile detention facilities. The role gives an opportunity for people to provide safe supervision and act as a role model while supporting the youth in their development of social, academic and vocational skills.

To qualify, you need a high school diploma and at least one year of experience working with at-risk youth. While a criminal history does not automatically disqualify an applicant, certain convictions related to violence or specific offenses will result in disqualification, according to the NYC Administration for Children's Services.

The hiring event takes place Sept. 12, 2025 and lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must fill out an interest form before being invited to attend.

Workforce1 ITG Program: Credentialed Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Counselor

If you are interested in becoming a credentialed alcoholism and substance abuse counselor, you can fill out a pre-screening form via the Jobs NYC website.

The event takes place Sept. 16, 2025 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 14 Wall Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10038.

To stay up to date on the latest jobs events, visit jobs.nyc.gov/jobsevents.