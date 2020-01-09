Jillian Michaels defends comment on Lizzo's body weight

Fitness expert Jillians Michaels isn't backing away from comments she made about singer Lizzo and her weight.

"She was never even on my radar until someone threw her into an interview and attached her to an argument I was having about obesity," said Michaels during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'

The full-figured Lizzo often celebrates her body shape and weight in music and interviews.

But for Michaels, the celebrity trainer best known for her role on The Biggest Loser, it's an image that should not be celebrated.

"Your weight has no bearing on your value, where it is relevant is your health," said Michaels.

The celebrity fitness expert claims to be a fan of Lizzo's music and was not targeting her when she responded.

"The only part of this I regret is that it's not about one person. It's an argument I've been having for more than a month and a half now is that it's not safe to celebrate obesity," said Michaels.

Obesity is the number one contributor to cancer, heart disease, diabetes and auto-immune disease.

"Fitness, nutrition and health are science. The information is the information. Again, I never once said someone was isn't valuable, worthy or beautiful," said Michaels.