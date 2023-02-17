Travel nightmares continue at JFK after terminal suffers power outage

"We are now stranded here."

Terminal 1 at JFK Airport remained closed Friday after a fire early Thursday morning caused a power outage.

One couple FOX 5 News spoke with on Friday is trying to get back home to Belgium.

"We are now stranded here. So our friends in Germany are trying to get another flight from another airport," they said.

He says their airline told them to come to terminal 1 at JFK even though it was closed.

Another family is so frustrated trying to get to Cambodia they can barely speak about the problems.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"I don’t know. I don’t know what to do man. Can’t really think right now."

JFK Terminal 1

The closure is affecting more than 2 dozen international airlines. No one can fly in or out of the airport from that terminal.

Canceled flights were written on a piece of paper and posted. Most of the terminal looked like a ghost town for most of Friday but some passengers were still coming to the terminal because their airlines told them to head there.

"I’m angry."

A traveler from Rego Park, Queens was trying to begin his vacation in Thailand.

He said, "Why I’m angry is that I called and if you check the automated system it’s still stating that the flight is going."



Barbara Rutherford and her group are from Washington State on their way to Egypt for a 2-week tour. It was supposed to be a vacation of a lifetime.

"We’ve been waiting for 3 years to take this trip because of COVID," Rutherford said.

The wait continues.

Rutherford said, "There’s nobody to tell us what to do. So we’re told just to come here and wait."

Rutherford’s friend said, "They think maybe they can use a different terminal to still get us out of here."