'Power disruption' impacting Terminal 1 at JFK Airport

A "power disruption" is impacting flights in and out of Terminal 1 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

In a tweet, the airport said, "Due to power disruption at Terminal 1, some flights may be arriving and departing from different terminals. Travelers are urged to check with their carriers for flight status."

Terminal 1 handles international flights.

It's unclear how many flights were impacted.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.