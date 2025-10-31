3 workers injured after being pinned under beam at JFK Airport, FDNY says

article

Three workers were injured Friday morning after being pinned under a beam at John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to the FDNY.

What we know:

Officials said they received the emergency call around 8:53 a.m. from Building 269 at 269 JFK Airport in Queens. There, officials found one person trapped under a beam.

Two victims were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while another suffered minor injuries, officials said.

What we don't know:

Their identities and current conditions have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.