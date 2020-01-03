Jews, lawmakers on Long Island take a stand against hate

The room was full and so were the hearts of the more than 200 people who gathered at the Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center on Friday afternoon. They sang together. They also prayed together.

And by doing so, they were unified in both their support and condemnation of the recent rash of anti-Semitic attacks that have taken place in New York and New Jersey.

Several marches are scheduled in the coming weeks to stand together against hate. The American Jewish Committee also encourages all Jews to participate in #JewishAndProud day this coming Monday by using the hashtag when posting to social media to spread positive energy.

And it’s not only members of the community who are speaking out. Long Island's entire congressional delegation also gathered on Friday vowing to fight for funding to help prevent future attacks and keep the public safe.