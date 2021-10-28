Jewish man shot with 'unknown projectile' on Brooklyn street

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force wants to find three suspects who opened fire with an ‘unknown projectile’ on a Jewish man walking along a street in Crown Heights.

The 23-year-old man was wearing traditional Jewish garb as he crossed the intersection of Montgomery Street and Albany Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 when he was struck.

Video released by police showed a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata with silver wheels approaching the victim. One of the suspects fired at the victim, cutting his head, police said.

EMS took the man to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The Anti-Defamation League said the projectile was a pellet from a BB gun.

"We are extremely alarmed and concerned by this possible antisemitic attack in Crown Heights, Brooklyn," said Scott Richman, ADL Regional Director for New York/New Jersey. "According to police and other reports, last night, a Yeshiva student was grazed in the face by a pellet after a person fired a BB gun from a moving vehicle. The student was taken to a hospital for treatment. We unequivocally condemn this violent act and hope others will join us to ensure that everyone feels safe in their communities."

The first individual was described as approximately 20-30 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and beige pants.

The second individual was described as a male with a medium complexion, approximately 20-30 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, and yellow shoes.

The third individual was described as a male with a medium complexion, approximately 20-30 years old. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, black pants, and black/white sneakers.

Advertisement

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential, said police.