Jewish boys assaulted in Brooklyn

A gang of five teens assaulted two Jewish boys in Brooklyn, knocking a yarmulke off one of their heads, police said.

The attacks happened on Monday, November 11, 2019 at approximately 6 p.m. at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights.

The teens approached a 14-year-old boy, smacked him in the head, and knocked his yarmulke off the top of his head.

They then went up to a second victim, a 15-year-old, and took his hat off before running down Albany Avenue towards Saint Johns Place, and throwing the hat onto the ground.

Both victims were dressed in traditional Jewish garb.

The incident is being investigated by the Hate Crimes Task Force. The NYPD released video of the men wanted in connection with the incidents:



Individual #1: male, light complexion, teenager, thin build; last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a dark jacket and a ski mask.



Individual #2: male, black, dark complexion, teenager, thin build; last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, grey hooded jacket with a backpack.



Individual #3: male, black, teenager, thin build; last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, white sneakers and a backpack.



Individual #4: male, black, teenager, thin build; last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a dark fur-lined hooded jacket.



Individual #5: male, black, teenager, thin build; last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

