Jewel struggled to see through Queen of Hearts mask in The Masked Singer

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jewel was crowned the winner of the Golden Mask in the Season 6 finale of The Masked Singer.

While she’s no stranger to being on stage the songstress spoke with me about what it was like belting out booming vocals under the Queen of Hearts mask.

"My mask wasn't that hot, which was really nice for me because I'm Alaskan and I don't like being hot," said Jewel. "But I could not see, and that was really surprising. I couldn't see anything except from the bridge of my nose up, so I couldn't see the edge of the stage. I couldn't see the audience or the judges, and that was very strange and disconcerting."

The singer is best known for her hits in the mid-90s like ‘Foolish Games’ and ‘Who Will Save You,’ but The Masked Singer gave her a chance to approach music in a new light.

"I've never written for my voice, you know, I'm a songwriter, and for some reason, I've always just been focused on the story and not my technical ability as a singer. So with this show, it was really fun for me just to focus on technical ability and show more of my range… and also just my love of every genre," said Jewel.

And it goes beyond genres. Jewel also experimented singing in French, with her show-stopping performance of "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf.

"I actually had to write everything out phonetically. So like my notes were just phonetic gibberish. I showed it to somebody who speaks French… and they were like, "how are you doing this?" And when it came to the show… I spoke the French words into my ear… I recorded me speaking the French (out of time), and then I would be able to hear it quickly while I was singing and sing it in real time. It was crazy," said Jewel.

Jewel just dropped the "Queen of Hearts" EP of her favorite performances on The Masked Singer, which is available on music streaming platforms, and other music projects.

"I do have an album coming out soon this Spring (2022) and I'll be touring. It's a new genre and style for me. It's more of a Soul / Pop album. I wrote for my range finally, where I really pushed myself in my writing to not just write great lyrics, but write great melodically. So that was fun."