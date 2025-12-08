Person of interest in shooting of Jets' player Kris Boyd reportedly taken into custody

The Brief A suspect linked to the shooting of New York Jets player Kris Boyd was taken into police custody at a Buffalo apartment complex earlier today, The New York Post reports. The 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service. He is currently on his way back to New York City to face charges.



A suspect linked to the shooting of New York Jets player Kris Boyd was taken into police custody at a Buffalo apartment complex earlier today, The New York Post reports.

Suspect in custody

What we know:

The 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

He is currently on his way back to New York City to face charges.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 16: NYPD officers maintain a security cordon after New York Jets NFL cornerback Kris Boyd was shot and critically hurt outside a restaurant in Midtown, Manhattan, New York, United States on November 16, 2 Expand

The Post also reports that this person of interest has four prior crimes on his record, including unlawful possession of personal identification. He was arrested in 2024 for reckless endangerment.

The backstory:

The NYPD told FOX 5 NY that the shooting took place at roughly 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 in the area of West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 31: Kris Boyd #17 of the Houston Texans walks across the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Ima Expand

Police sources told FOX 5 NY that the shooting was preceded by some sort of argument and that the gunman fired two shots, one of which struck Boyd.

The Jets player was shot once in the abdomen and rushed to Bellevue Hospital, and is now recovering from the shot.

What they're saying:

In a post on X, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was "praying for the New York Jets player Kris Boyd and his loved ones."

"Although we’ve gotten shootings to historic lows in our city, we must continue to work to end gun violence," Adams said. "Too many young lives have been tragically altered and cut short by this epidemic."