Jersey Shore towns see flooding from Tropical Storm Fay

Published 
New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - There are reports of flooding in some shore towns in New Jersey from Tropical Storm Fay.  A Flash Flood Warning was issued in parts of New Jersey until 5:30 p.m.

Parts of the Jersey Shore had already seen more than three inches of rain from Tropical Storm Fay by mid-morning. Ocean City, Maryland measured amounts over five inches. 

FOX 29's Jennaphr Frederick was in Ocean City Friday morning as streets began to flood.

Roads flooded in Avalon, Stone Harbor as Tropical Storm Fay batter coast

Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of New Jersey and Delaware.

Bands of heavy rain contributed to the flooding on the roadways. Forecasters were calling for a storm surge of two feet with Tropical Storm Fay.

Floodwaters were also reportedly approaching homes in Sea Isle City, Avalon, and Stone Harbor.

Streets were underwater in Sea Isle City Friday morning as Tropical Storm Fay begins taking its toll one the shore. (Twitter: @SJB414)