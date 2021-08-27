Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County

Kids back in class at one Long Island school district, precautions in place

By
Published 
Education
FOX 5 NY

Jericho school district welcomes students back

Classes have already started at one Long Island school district.

It was an exciting first day of school for Katelyn Son. The 10-year-old 5th-grader was greeted by her mom at dismissal at George A. Jackson Elementary in Jericho in Nassau County.

"I could see my friends and teachers and it's a lot of fun," Katelyn said.

 "We are excited too," Katelyn's mom, Seojin Son, said. "The kids are excited, the parents always excited."

Jericho is the first district on Long Island to start classes, while most local schools don't begin until at least next week. It's also 100% in-person learning here this year, with everyone wearing masks.

"I do fencing so I'm used to it because I have to wear two masks and it was very fun going back to school because it's way harder to learn if I'm on the computer," Aphrodite, 8, said. 

"For the kids, because they didn't get vaccinated yet, so it's for the safety, wearing a mask inside," Seojin Son said.

Principal Alex Rivera is proud to see the kids back. Just one year ago, half the Jackson student body was remote.

"When the children arrive each morning they have to complete a family health check for their child to make sure they are fever-free, symptom-free," Rivera said. "We practice distancing, we practice hand sanitizing, hand-washing, and most important thing is the masks."

Each class is strongly ventilated and more teachers were hired this year to make class sizes smaller. 

Physical ed teacher James Woska, who was my teacher at Jackson about 25 years ago, told us another change is that masks can now come off outdoors.

"When we're outside, now they can take them off, so it's fortunate they get to run a mile again taking their mask off," Woska said. "We get to increase everything that we missed out on last year," said 

Even though this school district started early, it will end at the same time as most Long Island schools. The reason for the early start is due to the increased number of holidays that the Jericho school district observes.

