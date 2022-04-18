Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibit showcases never-before-seen works from Neo-Expressionist artist

Jean-Michel Basquiat was an artist most known for his work in the Neo-Expressionism movement.

Now we are getting an intimate glimpse inside his world.

More than 200 never seen before pieces of art comprise the new exhibit, "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure."

The art held privately by his family is on display at the Landmark Starrett-Lehigh building in Chelsea.

"He was always shy as a child even as a grown-up, but at the same time, he always had a presence as well," said Jeanine Baquiat, Jean-Michel's sister.

"King Pleasure is the title of a painting created by Jean-Michel in 1987 and the name of a bebop-loving bartender turned jazz vocalist whose first hit, in 1952, "Moody’s Mood For Love," catapulted him to fame. The song was a favorite of the WBLS DJ Frankie Crocker, who played it at the close of his show every night in the 1970s. Gerard Basquiat, Jean-Michel’s father, was also fond of the tune", according to the exhibit's website.

The exhibition includes photos of Basquiat as a baby and recreations of his childhood home in Brooklyn including the kitchen and the living room.

Fore more information, visit KingPleasure.Basquiat.com.