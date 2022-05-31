Jason Alexander directs new comedy Windfall debuting in Sag Harbor

‘Windfall' directed by Jason Alexander premieres Tuesday night at Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor.

The play packed with dark humor and intense physical comedy, follows a group of co-workers who hate their terrible boss! Can you relate? The disgruntled employees chip into the office lotto pool, in attempt to hit the $1 billion jackpot.

Thankfully for the cast – they approve of their bosses – playwright Scooter Pietsch.

"When we’re in casting, Jason and I agreed that these were the six people that we really wanted and they’re just phenomenal," said Pietsch.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The other boss, Alexander, directs the show.

So there’s something about directing that just… you’re engaging on many more levels. Just the sheer fact if it is a new play… you’re talking to the Playwright… the designers. You get an idea in your head when you’re an actor. And you can only bring a little piece of the puzzle to the party. When you’re the director… it’s not that you’re making all the pieces but you’re coordinating all the pieces," said Alexander.

Advertisement

‘Windfall’ at Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor is playing now through June 19.