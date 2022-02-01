Jared Leto talks about transformation in House of Gucci

Academy-award-winner Jared Leto is known best for taking on transformative roles like his Oscar-winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club, and playing the eerie Joker in Suicide Squad. Now he’s a Gucci!

Leto donned heavy prosthetic makeup and an eccentric accent to take on the whimsical fashion designer, Paolo Gucci.

With only a handful of photos and a one-minute interview, Leto had little to base the character off of. But he explains his process to crafting a character that’s receiving Oscar buzz.

"I certainly related to his desire to try to make something special and share it with the world," said Leto. "I related to his failure and his inability to put things together at times. When I read the script, I immediately fell in love with this character. He had so much heart, so much humor."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

One of the funniest moments of the movie is Paolo dancing.

"There was improvisation and ad-libbing," said Leto.

RELATED: Why Jared Leto hasn't seen 'Suicide Squad'

The star also had to master a different way of walking and of talking.

Advertisement

"It was really immersive, really deep and really challenging," said Leto.