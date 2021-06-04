Jared Drake Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ charged with crimes against a child

Jared Drake Bell, known for starring in the hit Nickelodeon TV show "Drake and Josh" is facing charges in Ohio for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and attempted endangering children, according to court documents.

Local news affiliate FOX 8 in Cleveland reported that Bell allegedly "engaged in an inappropriate chat with the victim that, at times, was sexual in nature."

Jared Bell is known for his former role on Nickelodeon's ‘Drake and Josh.’ (Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Dept.)

Court documents obtained by FOX Television Stations said Bell, 34, appeared in Cuyahoga County court on June 3 and plead not guilty to all charges. He was freed on a $2,500 personal bond. Bell agreed to have no contact with the victim.

According to the documents, the date of the offense was December of 2017.

Bell, also known as Jared Campana, is an American actor, singer, songwriter and musician. He is best known for his starring roles on Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" and "Drake & Josh." He also starred in "The Fairly OddParents" movies and was the voice of Spider-Man in the animated "Ultimate Spider-Man" on Disney XD.

Last August, Bell spoke out after his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused him of verbal and physical abuse. Lingafelt posted a video on TikTok under her stage name Jimi Ono, detailing the alleged assault during their relationship from August 2006 to February 2009, according to FOX News.

Bell said he "never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video."

In 2015, Bell was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California.

A pre-trial conference is set for June 23.

