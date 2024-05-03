NYC Japan Day Parade 2024 guide

article

Kon'nichiwa!

New York City's third annual Japanese Parade is back after two years of tremendous success.

Also known as Japan Day, reborn in 2022 as the Japan Parade and the Japan Street Fair honors Japanese-American communities in the city.

The parade features authentic Japanese cuisine, special guests and showcases of traditional and modern Japanese culture.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Performers prepare for the Japanese Culture Parade on May 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)

The Japan Parade will be held on May 11th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The street fair starts at 11 a.m.

Here's everything you need to know about the Japan Parade 2024.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2022/11/04: Japan delegation walks during parade of nations held at the opening ceremony for 2022 TCS New York City Marathon in Central park. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Where is the Japan parade?

The parade will happen along Central Park West between 81st Street and 67th Street (heading south toward 67th Street).

Japanese Parade route

The Japanese Parade will start on Central Park West near 81st Street on the Upper East Side at 1p.m.

Japan Parade Grand Marshal

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 27: Shingo Kunieda of Japan returns a shot against Alfie Hewett of Great Britain during their match on Day 12 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Expand

Wheelchair tennis star and four-time Paralympic gold medalist Shingo Kunieda will be the Grand Marshal of the 3rd Japan Parade.

According to the parade's website, Kunieda is regarded as one of the best wheelchair tennis players in history.

He is a seven-time International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Champion, the first wheelchair tennis player to secure a Grand Slam, and the first male wheelchair tennis player to achieve a "Career Grand Slam."

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Performers show traditional clothing during the Japanese Culture Parade on May 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)

Performances

The cast of Netflix's hit series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," is expected to be at the parade.

Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, Kyojuro Rengoku, and Shinobu Kocho are all expected to be at the event.

The event will also feature taiko performers, bon-odori dancers, marchers wearing kimono, and martial arts teams.

For more information, visit the Japanparadenyc.org.