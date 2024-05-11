2024 NYC Japan Parade: Map, vendors, times and more

article

The sun is shining just in time for New York City's third annual Japan Parade!

The festivities, which "celebrate, express and bring awareness to the friendship between NYC and Japan," began at 11 a.m. with a street fair on Manhattan's Upper West Side followed by a parade along Central Park.

Performers prepare for the Japanese Culture Parade on May 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)

Here's everything you need to know:

2024 Japan Parade map

The parade begins on 81st Street and ends on 67th Street along Central Park West. The street fair is held on 72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West.

Bathrooms can be found at the beginning and end of the parade.

Japan Fes street fair

A street fair, organized by Japan Fes, features food tents and activities for children and adults alike.

Food vendors include Wagyu Man, Maiko Matcha Cafe, Ramen King and Beard Papa. Participants can also visit tents to learn calligraphy, origami and Yo-Yo fishing. A giveaway will be held, and guests can even take a photo with Hello Kitty.

Hello Kitty sits in a convertible car during the Japanese Culture Parade on May 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images)

The fair ends at 5 p.m.

Parade grand Marshall and line of march

Wheelchair tennis star and four-time Paralympic gold medalist Shingo Kunieda will be the Grand Marshal.

Shingo Kunieda of Japan returns a shot against Alfie Hewett of Great Britain during their match on Day 12 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

According to the parade's website, Kunieda is regarded as one of the best wheelchair tennis players in history. He is a seven-time International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Champion, the first wheelchair tennis player to secure a Grand Slam, and the first male wheelchair tennis player to achieve a "Career Grand Slam."

Parade participants attend the Inaugural Japan Parade on May 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The line of march includes the cast of the anime series "Demon Slayer," Hello Kitty and several local Japanese organizations. Click here for the full list.