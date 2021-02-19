Jameson Whiskey paying fans $50 to take off work on St. Patrick's Day

We could all use something to celebrate, and Jameson Whiskey is incentivizing St. Patrick’s Day by offering fans the chance to win cash for taking the holiday off work.

"Last year, and for the first time in more than 250 years, St. Patrick's Day celebrations were called off across the country...and here we are again," the Irish whiskey brand wrote in a news release issued Wednesday. "Jameson Irish Whiskey, however, believes we need the spirit and camaraderie of the holiday now more than ever!"

In the spirit of St. Patty’s, Jameson is encouraging people to take "SPTO" (St. Patrick's time off) to kick back and celebrate on March 17, raising a glass with friends either virtually or masked up, with a 6-foot social distance. To sweeten the deal, adults in the U.S., ages 21 and up, are invited to enter the limited-time sweepstakes for a chance to win $50 to make their plans great. The SPTO sweepstakes will end at midnight on March 7.

Jameson said that 1,000 people will be awarded the prize money, with an additional $50 donated on behalf of each winner to the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, complementing a $150,000 donation made by Jameson.

"While we want people to take a break this St. Patrick's Day by taking time off, we recognize that bartenders and restaurant workers in our community need a different kind of break after a difficult year," said Andrew Eis, Jameson Engagement Director at Pernod Ricard USA, the whiskey’s parent company.

"We're proud the Jameson SPTO campaign will continue the Pernod Ricard relationship with the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation by supporting grant-making programs that prioritize the health and wellbeing of bartenders and restaurant workers across the country."

FILE - Jameson Irish Whiskey seen at the Rooster Grill Bar counter in Kiev. (Photo by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Promoting the pitch, comedians Retta Sirleaf and Joe Lo Truglio star in an SPTO PSA encouraging fans to raise a glass and treat themselves on March 17.

"A Jameson SPTO is the kind of PTO anyone can use, and everyone deserves," Sirleaf said in a statement. "St. Patrick's Day is still on for 2021!"

