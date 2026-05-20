Jalen Brunson powers Knicks comeback win over Cavaliers in Game 1

The Brief The New York Knicks erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-104 in overtime Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Jalen Brunson led the comeback by repeatedly attacking James Harden defensively, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter alone while helping New York close the game on a dominant run. Harden struggled offensively with 16 points on 5-of-16 shooting and six turnovers, though Cavaliers players and coaches said the loss was a team failure rather than blaming him individually.



Did the Knicks win Game 1 against the Cavaliers?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives around James Harden #1 and Sam Merrill #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter in Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on M Expand

Yes. The New York Knicks erased a 22-point deficit and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-104 in overtime Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

How did Jalen Brunson lead the Knicks comeback?

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: The sneakers worn by Max Strus #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the game against the New York Knicks during Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Expand

Jalen Brunson took over in the fourth quarter, repeatedly attacking James Harden in isolation. Brunson scored 15 points in the fourth alone, shooting 7 of 9 from the field.

Knicks coach Mike Brown said the team intentionally targeted Harden defensively.

"There is no secret: We were attacking Harden," Brown said. "We feel like we have a guy that we can play that game with in Jalen."

Brunson finished strong after scoring just 14 points in the first half as Cleveland’s defense limited him early.

What did James Harden say about guarding Brunson?

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: An overall view of Madison Square Garden during the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks during Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Ne Expand

Harden acknowledged Brunson’s ability to score one-on-one and said Cleveland needed to do a better job defensively as a team.

"He made some tough ones, but we obviously all know he’s a great 1-on-1 player," Harden said. "Anybody on an island, it’s going to be difficult."

Harden said the Cavaliers needed to show Brunson more defensive help instead of leaving defenders isolated.

How did James Harden play offensively?

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on May 19, 2026 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO Expand

Harden also struggled on offense during Cleveland’s collapse.

The 11-time All-Star shot 5 of 16 from the field, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range. He also committed six turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 29 points.

Did the Cavaliers blame Harden for the loss?

No. Cavaliers players and coaches said the loss was a team failure, not solely on Harden.

"Ultimately, this isn’t on him — it’s on all of us," Mitchell said. "It’s not just on one person."

Coach Kenny Atkinson said Cleveland tried multiple defensive adjustments against Brunson, including double teams, but could not slow him down late in the game.

Why is Harden important to Cleveland?

The Cavaliers traded for Harden in February, and the veteran guard helped Cleveland reach the Eastern Conference finals.

Despite his Game 1 struggles, Atkinson defended Harden’s overall playoff performance and said he trusted him defensively.

"He’s been one of our best defenders and a big player in the playoffs," Atkinson said.