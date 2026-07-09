Jalen Brunson NBA Finals jersey sells for more than $1M at auction

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The Brief Jalen Brunson's game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the NBA Finals has sold at auction at Sotheby's for more than $1 million. The price tag is the highest for a piece of Knicks memorabilia, according to reports. Other jerseys from Knicks OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns each sold for more than $250,000.



Jalen Brunson continues to make history for the Knicks, even weeks after bringing a championship home to New York. Brunson's game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the NBA Finals just sold at auction for more than $1 million.

The jersey worn by New York Knicks basketball player Jalen Brunson during the 2026 "NBA Finals Debut" is exhibited during a press preview at the Sotheby's Breuer building in New York, on July 1, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images Expand

What we know:

Bidding on the jersey ended Wednesday night. The winning bid was a staggering $1.024 million.

The seven-figure price tag is the largest for a piece of Knicks memorabilia in history, according to multiple reports.

The jersey was part of a 36-piece lot of 2026 NBA Finals memorabilia at Sotheby's, including players' jerseys, nets and even panels from the court at Madison Square Garden.

The backstory:

Brunson, the Finals MVP, wore the white No. 11 "NBA Finals Debut" jersey during Game 1 in San Antonio on June 3.

Brunson led all scorers in Game 1 with 30 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, leading the Knicks to a 105-95 win over the Spurs. The Knicks, of course, would go on to beat the Spurs in five games, securing the franchise's first NBA title since 1973.

By the numbers:

Several other items part of the massive Finals lot sold for big bucks as well. Jerseys worn by Knicks stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby each sold for more than $250,000. For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama's Game 3 jersey sold for the highest price — over $217,000.

Items sold in the auction include:

Jalen Brunson's Game 1 jersey: $1,024,000

OG Anunoby's Game 1 jersey: $256,000

Karl-Anthony Towns' Game 1 jersey: $256,000

NBA Finals Court Panel from MSG: $243,000

Victor Wembanyama's Game 1 jersey: $217,600

Net from Game 5: $179,200

Dylan Harper's Game 1 jersey: $115,200