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Jalen Brunson NBA Finals jersey sells for more than $1M at auction

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FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published July 9, 2026 5:26 PM EDT
Published July 9, 2026 5:26 PM EDT
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Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks celebrates during the game against the San Antonio Spurs during Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 3, 2026. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Jalen Brunson's game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the NBA Finals has sold at auction at Sotheby's for more than $1 million.
    • The price tag is the highest for a piece of Knicks memorabilia, according to reports.
    • Other jerseys from Knicks OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns each sold for more than $250,000.

NEW YORK - Jalen Brunson continues to make history for the Knicks, even weeks after bringing a championship home to New York. Brunson's game-worn jersey from Game 1 of the NBA Finals just sold at auction for more than $1 million.

The jersey worn by New York Knicks basketball player Jalen Brunson during the 2026 "NBA Finals Debut" is exhibited during a press preview at the Sotheby's Breuer building in New York, on July 1, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

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What we know:

Bidding on the jersey ended Wednesday night. The winning bid was a staggering $1.024 million.

The seven-figure price tag is the largest for a piece of Knicks memorabilia in history, according to multiple reports.

The jersey was part of a 36-piece lot of 2026 NBA Finals memorabilia at Sotheby's, including players' jerseys, nets and even panels from the court at Madison Square Garden.

WATCH: Brunson speaks at Knicks Championship Ceremony
WATCH: Brunson speaks at Knicks Championship Ceremony

WATCH: Brunson speaks at Knicks Championship Ceremony

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks at the Championship Ceremony.

The backstory:

Brunson, the Finals MVP, wore the white No. 11 "NBA Finals Debut" jersey during Game 1 in San Antonio on June 3.

Brunson led all scorers in Game 1 with 30 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, leading the Knicks to a 105-95 win over the Spurs. The Knicks, of course, would go on to beat the Spurs in five games, securing the franchise's first NBA title since 1973.

By the numbers:

Several other items part of the massive Finals lot sold for big bucks as well. Jerseys worn by Knicks stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby each sold for more than $250,000. For the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama's Game 3 jersey sold for the highest price — over $217,000.

Items sold in the auction include:

  • Jalen Brunson's Game 1 jersey: $1,024,000
  • OG Anunoby's Game 1 jersey: $256,000
  • Karl-Anthony Towns' Game 1 jersey: $256,000
  • NBA Finals Court Panel from MSG: $243,000
  • Victor Wembanyama's Game 1 jersey: $217,600
  • Net from Game 5: $179,200
  • Dylan Harper's Game 1 jersey: $115,200

The Source: Information in this story is from Sotheby's, The Athletic and the National Basketball Association.

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