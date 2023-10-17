Girl, 10, killed by train after suffering medical episode, falling onto tracks

A 10-year-old girl was struck and killed by a subway train after suffering a medical episode and falling onto the tracks, the NYPD said.

It happened Tuesday just before 6:40 a.m. at the 74th St. and Roosevelt Ave. Station in Jackson Heights.

According to police, the girl fell onto the southbound E train tracks as the train was heading into the station.

EMS responded, and pronounced her dead on the scene. Police said no criminality was involved.

The ID of the victim is pending family notification.