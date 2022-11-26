Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M

Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million.

"Ivana bought this home in 1992 and spent millions of dollars doing a very chic and elegant renovation and restoration, and that's what you see here today." — Adam Modlin

The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.

"A house is known by its stairwell, and this house has a beautiful grand stairwell that, as you can see, already has a red carpet waiting to greet its guests. — Adam Modlin

The townhouse has 5 bedrooms in total, as well as 5½ bathrooms.