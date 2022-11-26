Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M
NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million.
Image 1 of 23
▼
Photo credit: Evan Joseph | Evan Joseph Photography
The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
The townhouse has 5 bedrooms in total, as well as 5½ bathrooms.