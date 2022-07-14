Ivana Trump, mother of Ivanka, Donald, Jr. and Eric Trump, dies at 73

article

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, has died. She was 73 years old.

Donald Trump, who was married to Ivana Trump from 1977-1992, announced her death on Truth Social, his social media platform.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," he said. "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

FILE - Donald Trump and Ivana Trump attend The Eric Trump 8th Annual Golf Tournament at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on Sept. 15, 2014, in Briarcliff Manor, New York. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) Expand

The Trump family also released a statement. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor.

"She fled from communism and embraced this country," the statement continued. "She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."

Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump,Elvis Duran, Ivana Trump, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attends the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation golf invitational at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 21, 2015 in Briarclif Expand

The Trumps were a publicity power couple in New York in the 1980s and 1990s before their equally public, and messy, divorce after Donald Trump met his next wife, Marla Maples. But in recent years she had been on good terms with her former husband. She wrote in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week.

Ivana told the New York Post in 2016 that she was both a supporter and adviser to the former president.

"I suggest a few things," she told the paper. "We speak before and after the appearances and he asks me what I thought." She said she advised him to "be more calm."

Donald and Ivana Trump (Photo by Bob Sacha/Corbis via Getty Images)

"But Donald cannot be calm," she added. "He’s very outspoken. He just says it as it is."

She was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, the former city of Zlin that just had been renamed by the Communists, who took over the country in 1948. She married Trump, her second husband, in 1977.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.