Ivana Trump funeral on Upper East Side

The funeral for Ivana Trump is being held Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan. The service is being held at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church on the Upper East Side, the neighborhood where she lived.

The Celebration of Life begins at 1:30 p.m.

Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, died inside of her Manhattan home on Thursday. She was 73. Ivana Trump died of blunt force trauma after she accidentally fell down the stairs in her Upper East Side townhouse, authorities said.

Her three children — Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric — are expected to be at the service along with the former president.

Trump was born Ivana Zelnickova in Czechoslovakia in 1949 and went on to become a ski racer and businesswoman.

She was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992. She came up with the moniker "The Donald" for her husband.

They started divorce proceedings in 1990 amid Donald Trump's affair with Marla Maples. A fight over money dragged out for two years.

She famously said, "Don't get mad, get everything."

There will be no live video or audio feed of the funeral.

