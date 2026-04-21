Israeli club flyers defaced at Scarsdale HS fueling antisemitism accusations

The Brief Antisemitism accusations are emerging at Scarsdale High School after Israeli culture club flyers were defaced and placed in bathroom urinals. The controversy intensified after a social media post showed the defaced flyer with the message "keep up the good work," shared by a student whose parent is the school board president. A petition calling for the board president’s resignation has about 1,000 signatures, while another with several hundred supports him staying in the role.



Antisemitism accusations are emerging in Scarsdale after flyers promoting an Israeli culture club event at Scarsdale High School were defaced and found placed inside bathroom urinals, prompting outrage across the school community.

Images of the vandalized flyers were later posted on social media, escalating tensions and drawing widespread condemnation from parents, students and community members.

Controvery intensifies

The backstory:

The controversy intensified after a social media post showed the defaced flyer with the message "keep up the good work," shared by a student whose parent is the school board president.

File Photo.

A petition calling for the board president’s resignation has gathered roughly 1,000 signatures, while another petition with several hundred signatures argues he should remain in his position.

Community members say the incident has deeply affected Jewish students in particular, raising concerns about safety and inclusion within the school environment.

During a recent Israeli culture day event at the school, security officers were reportedly present to ensure student safety. One student involved in the cultural club said the presence of security made participants feel more secure.

What's next:

School officials have condemned the incident, stating it is "uncalled for" and changes to school protocol and policies are being developed. Administrators said updates will be announced next month.