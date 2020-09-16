Is now the time to buy a home in New York City's suburbs?

The real estate market in New York City's suburbs has remained red-hot for months, as thousands of people flee the city.

But is it a good time to buy a home?

A recent LendEDU poll found that more than 40 percent of Americans are working from home. But, those looking to buy a home may be spending a lot more than they should be.

At Channing Place in Eastchester, associate real estate broker Gloria Liscio says the move-ins have hit an all-time high since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A very big influx. A lot of people coming up to the suburbs. Some are renting, some are buying” says Liscio.

Some brokers feel the low-interest rates may offset the upcharge of the home. The same survey says Manhattan property sales are down 56%, which economists claim is the best time for buyers to move into the Big Apple.