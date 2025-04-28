Is New York City’s nightlife starting to slow down?

New York City has long been known as "the city that never sleeps," but some residents say the late-night scene feels sleepier than ever.

What we know:

New Yorkers who used to stay out late are noticing changes. Some say they no longer go out past dinner, and many feel there are fewer late-night options than there used to be.

"I don't go out anymore. The most I will do is go out to dinner and have some drinks," said one New Yorker.

Another local added, "Options have diminished significantly."

The other side:

But not everyone agrees. Some residents say they still enjoy a vibrant late-night scene, and many spots are still open into the early morning hours.

"Nightlife is still very active and vibrant in NYC, and we see a lot of matinée parties," said Jeffrey Garcia, Executive Director of the NYC Office of Nightlife. "People are just looking for different ways to enjoy nightlife. But again, plenty of places are still available for people to go out all across the city until 4 in the morning."

Andrew Rigie of the NYC Hospitality Alliance pointed to one reason some nightlife spots are shutting down earlier than in the past: the difficulty of obtaining a 4 a.m. liquor license.

"Unfortunately, a lot of our nightlife is going to bed too early because it can be really difficult for a bar or nightclub owner to get a 4 a.m. liquor license," Rigie said. "Which means nightlife is shutting down earlier and people aren't able to go out and drink and dance and celebrate and create that vibrancy that we need."

If a business is denied a 4 a.m. liquor license, Garcia said there is an appeal process available to showcase why they should receive approval.

City officials maintain that nightlife remains strong overall, even as the way people enjoy it continues to evolve.