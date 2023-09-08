Is glassware gendered?

It’s what’s inside the glass, right?

Apparently, there’s some apprehension by men to order certain drinks because of how they’re packaged.

"With anything that comes like served up like in a coop, like a martini glass. There's a big turnoff it seems, from men who don't want their drink in that type of glass," one former bartender told FOX5, "And they will ask you to make it again and put it into a double old-fashioned glass or a rocks glass or something like that."

(Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

While other restaurants have pictures of their drinks next to the description like ‘Donna’ in the West Village.

Rory Sutherland, the author of "Alchemy: The Surprising Power of Ideas that Don’t Make Sense," says while he believes there’s a shift towards drinking cocktails, but a fear around glassware remains an obstacle.

"Some venues have kind of solved the problem by serving all the drinks in mason jars or something hipster-ish like that. That's one solution. Our insight really was that this kind of umbrella affair—if you want to call it a sort of umbrella phobia [i.e. drinks with little umbrellas, like a Tiki Drink] was a major obstacle to people ordering mixed drinks."

At The Five Lamps on the Upper East Side, bartender Dave Collins says he rarely has to remake drinks or pour them into a different glass.

(Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

"Sometimes if you serve males like a feminine drink that looks feminine, they'll have a smile and a joke about it. Sometimes I'll ask them if they want an umbrella as well," said Collins. "Generally if something tastes good and somebody wants that—they're going to order it."

One male patron told FOX5 to drink whatever you want, because: "It's not going to change what you are at the end of the day."