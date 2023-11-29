Is an e-Bike a safe holiday gift?

In 2023 alone, E-bike batteries have been responsible for almost 250 fires in New York City, resulting in at least 17 deaths.

So it’s understandable if you’re hesitant about purchasing an e-bike for yourself or a family member. But experts say you don’t have to be.

"So I would say that they are safe to buy," says Jennifer Williams of the Fire Safety Research Institute. "We don't want to give the message to tell people to not purchase them. What we do want them to know is what to look for when they are purchasing them."

RELATED: FDNY pushes 'Take Charge' campaign to warn of lithium-ion battery dangers

At Thunder E-Bike in Long Island City, Queens, business hasn’t been as good as it could be.

"Lately the business is getting slow," says manager Allen Cheng, citing concerns about fires.

But if you’re purchasing an e-bike from a reputable retailer in New York City, you should be fine because — thanks to a new law — any e-bikes sold must come with a certified battery.

Cheng suggests customers take out the battery inside the store, look for the certification label, and Google the model number.

RELATED: NYC officials urge retailers and delivery apps to enhance e-bike safety after fatal Brooklyn fire

Both he and Williams recommend against purchasing anything on Facebook Marketplace or third-party online retailers since it can be hard, if not impossible, to verify whether a battery will be certified.

Williams says there’s one other aspect that shouldn’t be overlooked as well.

"Make sure that you're using the charger that comes with it, the battery that comes with it. You should never mix other chargers or other batteries."

And, she says, if you do charge a certified e-bike inside the home, never leave it to block an exit.