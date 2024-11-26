Inwood apartment building fire leaves 15 injured: FDNY

article

A two-alarm fire broke out inside a six-story apartment building in Inwood, injuring at least 15 people early Tuesday morning, according to FDNY officials.

Officials said the blaze happened inside the building on West 204th Street, between Sherman Ave and Post Ave around 8:30 a.m.

Dozens of fire fighters and EMS personnel were at the scene where people could be seen looking out their windows as the blaze burned.

FDNY officials say at least nine people were transported to a nearby hospital including a firefighter.

As of 10:00 a.m. the fire was considered to be under control, however the cause of the fire is still under investigation.