Investigation finds mismanagement with NYC lifeguard division

article

An investigation released on Monday found systemic dysfunction in the management and accountability of the Lifeguard Division of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. It places most of the blame on a union contract that has hidden much of the hiring and disciplinary functions of the division.

The New York City Department of Investigation (DOI) began an investigation in August 2020 and focused on the Lifeguard Division’s disciplinary process, as well as its management structure.



The DOI says the parks department does not have enough oversights over the lifeguard division. It also found that the disciplinary process for lifeguards lacks adequate accountability practices.



The DOI gave 13 recommendations to improve the situation.

They include a new collective bargaining agreement that will include reforms, changing the management structure and the disciplinary process.

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation Lifeguard Division maintains 14 miles of beach and 53 outdoor pools between

Memorial Day weekend and mid-September, and 12 indoor pools year-round in New York City. It employs approximately 1,400 lifeguards, most of which are seasonal. It has about 60 permanent employees.