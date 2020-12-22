Interview: NASA astronauts on ISS

FOX 5 NY's Dan Bowens interviewed NASA Astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover, who are on the International Space Station.

Dr. Rubins and Commander Glover are part of the seven-member Expedition 64 crew (five astronauts and two cosmonauts) conducting space research aboard the ISS.

Expedition 64 (October 2020–April 2021) includes research investigations on biology, Earth science, human research, physical sciences and technology development, according to NASA, to provide the "foundation for continuing human spaceflight beyond low-Earth orbit to the Moon and Mars."

Rubins, a flight engineer for Expeditions 63/64, is the first person to sequence DNA in space, according to her NASA bio. She is an expert on infectious diseases and formerly served as the principal investigator at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research where she led a team of researchers studying viral diseases. Rubins holds a B.S. in molecular biology from UC San Diego and a Ph.D. in cancer biology from Stanford.

Glover is a commander in the U.S. Navy. He was a test pilot in the F/A‐18 Hornet, Super Hornet and EA‐18G Growler, according to his NASA bio. He serves as a pilot and second-in-command on the Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon, which launched Nov. 15, 2020, and is a flight engineer for Expedition 64. He holds a B.S. in general engineering from California Polytechnic State University, two master's degrees from Air University, and another master's degree from Naval Postgraduate School.